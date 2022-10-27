CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Under a newly created federal program, three area school districts are receiving grants towards new “clean” school buses.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle. The new, mostly electric school buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and better protect children’s health, they said.

Nearly 400 school districts across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses.

The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities.

School districts across the state of Illinois will be receiving these grants, including local districts Westville Community Unit School District 2, Prairieview-Ogden District 197 and Hoopeston Area School District 11.