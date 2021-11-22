Central Illinois Regional Airport no longer servicing flights to Detroit

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Some services have been suspended at Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) due to the ongoing worker shortage in the airline industry.

Delta announced it will suspend flights to Detroit from CIRA for the first quarter of 2022. CIRA Deputy Director Fran Strebing said one of the reasons for the suspension is crew availability.

While the service is currently suspended, Delta hopes to bring it back in April.

Strebing said January and February are traditionally light flight months.