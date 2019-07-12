Central Illinois Red Cross sends volunteers to Barry

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With Tropical Storm Barry expected to take a turn for the worse this weekend, volunteers from the area have been deployed to help.

Two people in connection with the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region are on their way to the area that expects to be impacted.

One of them is Champaign native Jerry Oldan. He is on his 94th deployment with the American Red Cross. He has previously helped with California wildfires, flooding in Louisiana, and Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Deb Goettig, of Champaign, works for the Red Cross as a disaster program specialist. Part of her job is to train volunteers so that they are ready when they are deployed. She says her favorite part of the job is seeing the humanity of people.

“It makes me excited for them to go out,” says Goettig. “But it’s also just so humbling that people give their time for others that, it’s probably the worst day of their life.”

To help in relief efforts, the American Red Cross suggests financial donations, workplace fundraisers, or volunteering with your local Red Cross program.