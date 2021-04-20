Central Illinois police were prepared for Derek Chauvin verdict

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for the murder of George Floyd, is guilty on all charges he was facing.

The jury agreed he was guilty of second degree unintentional murder, third degree murder, and second degree manslaughter. Police departments across the country and Central Illinois were braced for that decision, but the verdict brought cheers in Minneapolis where the crime happened.

Hundreds were waiting outside for it to be read. Champaign Police were also ready for anything. They said they hadn’t heard of any protests planned, but said people have the right to peaceful protest and freedom of speech.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office also said they are working with other agencies and were also prepared.

A civil rights activist who says even though Chauvin was found guilty, thinks justice has not totally been met.

“The best justice would be George Floyd not to be dead, for George Floyd to be here,” Drake Materre said.

He went on to say people need to continue to try and make a change and continue organizing events.