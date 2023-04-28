CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Friday is Arbor Day and various park district and forest preserves in Central Illinois are celebrating by highlighting tree-planting efforts and hosting observance activities.

The Champaign Park District said on its website that it plants 100 trees per year, most of which are to commemorate the birth of a child, honor a deceased loved one or recognize a special life moment. There are nearly 10,000 trees in the park district’s inventory, which contain the equivalent of 31 million pounds of carbon dioxide.

The Champaign County Forest Preserve said on Facebook that it recently planted 200 trees at Lake of the Woods. 75 of them were red oaks that were donated from Living Lands and waters as part of their Million Trees Project. The preserve is also planning another tree planting project that will take place later this year at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve.

The Urbana Park District celebrated the occasion by hosting students at Anita Purves Nature Center. Over in Springfield, the Springfield Park District hosted a tree planting, giveaway and recognition of students for their nature activities and projects.