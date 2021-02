ALABAMA (WCIA0 — Two people died when a military plane crashed in Alabama this past Friday. A central Illinois native was married to the pilot.

24-year-old Scot Ames was an instructor pilot for the U.S. Air Force, running a training mission near Montgomery. Authorities said he died when the T-38C Fighter Jet crashed on the way to Tallahassee, Florida.

Ames is the husband of 2014 LeRoy High School graduate Audra Dial.