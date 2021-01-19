Central Illinois man to perform at Biden inauguration with U.S. Marine Band

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — A Monticello-native will be part of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Master Gunnery Sergeant John Mula will play the clarinet with “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. Mula went to Monticello High School before going on to the University of Illinois and eventually joining the Marine Band in 1996.

He said he is excited to play at the ceremony. “I love being a part of history. That is really the biggest thrill. To think that I’m here at the beginning of each president’s term and starting a new section of America’s history and a new part of America’s plan,” said Mula.

He said Wednesday’s ceremony will be the 7th inauguration he has performed in, for five different presidents. However, this year will be different because there will not be a parade, mostly because of safety concerns.