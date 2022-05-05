METAMORA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state police are searching for a 47-year-old man who escaped a hospital transport near Woodford County Wednesday night.

Police say Javier Aguirre, a Hoopeston native, escaped the transport at around 11:20 p.m.

Illinois State Police Air Operations and K9 unit unsuccessfully searched the area for Aguirre.

Aguirre is considered a danger to himself and others, according to police. They say that if he is seen, to immediately notify authorities and avoid approaching him.