SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Illinois politicians follow the tradition of asking constituents in their districts to make Valentine’s Day cards to distribute to veterans, people in nursing homes. Some Central Illinois lawmakers asked their constituents for cards.

Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) collected over 500 cards for veterans at the Illiana VA in Danville. Many veterans shared with him how meaningful the valentines were.

“I had one veteran come up to me after I gave him a Valentine’s Day card,” he said. “He let me know that he doesn’t have any family and that the card meant the world to him. At that point, he and I were both holding back tears.”

Senator Paul Faraci presents a Valentine’s Day card to a Vietnam veteran at the Illiana VA in Danville.

Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) also gave out cards to seniors in several nursing homes and long-term care facilities in his district.

Bennett said he received 1,500 cards to give out.

“This was just a simple way that we could remind our seniors that we care about them and that we’re thinking about them,” Sen. Bennett said. “It was a joy to see the smiles on so many faces as we delivered cards created by school children, churches, and community members.”

Sen. Bennett on his Valentine’s for seniors’ card drive.

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) also handed out valentines at a Springfield VFW Monday.

“Thank you to everyone who sent in these beautiful cards to say thank you to our local heroes,” she said on Twitter.

This was the first Valentine’s collection of cards for all three officials.