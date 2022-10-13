CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County inmate died earlier today.

The Sherriff’s office reported the death of an inmate in custody.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., inmates notified correctional officers about a possible medical emergency involving another inmate in the cell. Correctional officers and on-site medical staff immediately began performing life-saving measures.

The inmate was transported to Carle Hospital and pronounced dead at approximately 12:24 p.m.

While preliminary investigation shows the inmate likely suffered a medical emergency, the

Sheriff has asked the Illinois State Police to oversee the investigation of the incident.

The story is in development.