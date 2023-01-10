SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As Springfield hospitals move into 2023, their maternity centers looked back at 2022 to find out what the most popular names were for babies born there.

A total of 3,359 babies were born at HSHS St. John’s and Springfield Memorial Hospitals in 2022, an average of 4.6 per day per hospital. 157 babies (85 girls and 72 boys) received names that ultimately finished the year in the top five tiers of each gender.

The most popular boys name? Eighteen boys were named Hudson, making it the most popular name for both boys and Springfield babies overall in 2022.

Following Hudson in the boys’ rankings were Theodore (17), Levi (14), Oliver (13) and Maverick (10). Maverick, a trending name of late, is the only name, boys’ or girls’, to have cracked the top five for the first time ever in 2022.

What about the girls? Seventeen girls were named Charlotte, which was the most popular girl’s name of 2022. The rest of the top girls’ names were rounded out by Ava (14), Amelia and Willow (13 each), Evelyn and Olivia (10 each) and Eleanor (8).

Amelia was the most popular girls’ name of 2021, but that name fell to third place in 2022. The most popular boys’ name of 2021 – Noah – also fell in the rankings, but that name didn’t even stay in the top five. Noah finished in a tie for seventh place with Henry, Liam and Jackson, eight babies receiving each of these names.