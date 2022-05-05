MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s bragging rights for a central Illinois school.

Mahomet-Seymour High School has been named one by U.S. News as of the top 100 high schools in the state. It’s not the first time they’ve been on this list; they’ve been on it several times before. This year, Mahomet-Seymour is ranked 63rd out of 677 Illinois schools.

Superintendent Lindsey Hall said she is so proud of the achievement. She said they continue to place high because of the work everyone puts in.

“To be publicly honored in this way, it’s a nice thank you and honor to everybody,” Hall said. “It’s a team effort, no one does this alone and a lot of hard work and certainly, I want to thank our students because they are the ones that are working so hard and doing all the heavy lifting.”

The school was graded on six different topics like graduation rates and A.P. scores.

The next highest ranked school in central Illinois was Tri-Valley High School in Downs which was ranked 72.

Champaign Central was ranked 117.