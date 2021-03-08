Central Illinois health official discusses the revised CDC Covid-19 vaccination guidelines

Champaign, Ill.(WCIA) —

The CDC has new guidelines for people who have gotten the Covid-19 shot. These newly released guidelines are in response to three months worth of research following the vaccine’s release, and they open up a lot of opportunities for people who have received it.

Doctor Awais Vaid with the Champaign Urbana Public Health District is glad to see these new, revised guidelines.

“The CDC did look at the effectiveness of the vaccine, which is different than the efficacy of the vaccine, which they looked at clinical trials,” Dr. Vaid said.

He says when the vaccine first came out, the guidelines were based on clinical trials. Now that health officials are seeing positive results from the vaccination process, they can revise them.

As part of the new guidelines, fully vaccinated people can hang out indoors with other fully vaccinated people without distancing or masks. They can also see one household who is unvaccinated indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

For health officials, this is a sign the vaccine is working.

“I’m actually very happy to see the recommendations that have come out from the CDC, which really, you know, talks about the confidence of the CDC in the vaccine,” Dr. Vaid said.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. The CDC does ask for fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks in public out of precaution.

The new guidelines also say fully vaccinated people don’t have to quarantine or test if they’re exposed to someone who’s asymptomatic. They also ask they wear masks and physical distance when visiting people who haven’t been vaccinated and are at higher risk of severe infection. Distance and wear masks if seeing people from more than one household. Lastly, avoid medium to large in-person gatherings.

Click the link below for a full look at the guidelines:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html