CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Head Start programs in Champaign and Macon County are receiving funds to help families in central Illinois.

More than $10 million is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Almost $8 million will go to the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.

Their programs help more than 30,000 families every year.

A total of $2 million will be given to Anna Waters Head Start in Decatur. The group has been around for 50 years and its services include developmental screenings, food programs, and literacy nights.

Head Start Programs serve more than 37 million families across the U.S. each year.