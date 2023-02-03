KINCAD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kincaid Food Market, formerly known as the IGA, will be shutting down on Sunday.

A post on the store’s Facebook page from Jan. 26 read in part “It is with broken hearts that we have to announce, February 5th will be our last OPEN business day. For we are closing our doors due to the rising cost of utilities and products.”

The store is selling all products on a buy one get one free basis until Feb. 5.

An employee told WCIA they “can’t pay their bills and need more people to shop locally.”

The owner of Kincaid Food Market did not want to comment on the store’s closing.

In a statement to WCIA Ameren Illinois spokesperson Tucker Kennedy said: