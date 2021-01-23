Central Illinois girls earn Eagle Scout ranking

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teens from central Illinois – Mya Powell of Auburn, Kat Swaner of Chatam, and Corren Watson from New Berlin are now ‘Eagle Scouts.

For their community service projects, Powell built an American flag retirement box and dedicated it to her grandfather, a world War II vet. Swaner set up 50 laptops for students to use in school. Watson built a firewood shed.

Fewer than six percent of troops in the scouts earn the ‘Eagle Scout’ rank.

The three girls are among the first girls in the country to earn the boy scouts’ highest honor.

To earn the Eagle Rank, scouts must earn at least 21 merit badges.