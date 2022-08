SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility.

The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway starts at 11:30 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.