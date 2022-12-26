CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — While the holiday season may be filled with feasts and warm family gatherings for some, for many, the winter season is filled with food uncertainty. Central Illinois has a number of food banks and pantries to help people who may not have the ability to buy their own groceries and meals this holiday season.
Here is a list of Central Illinois food pantries:
- Faith UMC Emergency Food Pantry -1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign
- The Vineyard Food Pantry at the Hope Center -1802 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana
- Eastern Illinois Food Bank – 2405 N. Shore Dr., Urbana
- Piatt County Ecumenical Food Pantry – 2020 E. Washington St., Monticello
- Atwood Area Food Pantry – 231 N. Illinois St., Atwood
- Arcola Food Pantry -126 S. Locust St, Arcola
- Salvation Army Food Pantry-Danville – 855 E. Fairchild St., Danville
- Oakwood Area Food Pantry – 917 N. Walnut St Ste 201, Danville
- Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry – 990 W. State St, Charleston
- Central Illinois Food Bank -1937 E. Cook St, Springfield
- Gibson Area Food Pantry – 619 E. First Street, Gibson City
- Mattoon Community Food Center – 600 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon
- Salvation Army Mattoon Food Pantry – 1300 Richmond Ave., Mattoon