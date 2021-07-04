Central Illinois fireworks guide for July 4

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Looking to end your Independence Day celebrations with a BANG?

Here’s a list of fireworks displays that are planned for Sunday, July 4.

Champaign — Champaign County Freedom Celebration: Display starts at 9:15 p.m. at lot E-14, west of the State Farm Center. No vendors or trash cans will be on site. Porta-potties will be on site. Check this Facebook post for parking options.

Paxton Fireworks will blast off at 9:15 p.m. Sunday at Bixby Park.

Gifford Community Celebration will host a fireworks display at dusk on Sunday, July 4 at Werner Roessler Park.

The Village of Homer says it’s putting on its ‘best fireworks display‘ on July 4.

The Devon Amphitheater is planning a fireworks display in Decatur. The River Bottom Nightmare Band will also be performing. Tickets for $4 online or $5 at the door, and the venue open at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

The Village of Sibley is putting on a fireworks show at dusk on Sunday, July 4. Click here for more information.

The Village of Rossville is putting on a fireworks display at dusk on Sunday, July 4. Click here for more information.