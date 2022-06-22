CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are several fireworks displays going on across central Illinois to celebrate the 4th of July. Here are a few of those displays.

VERMILION COUNTY:

Georgetown – July 1 at Georgetown Fairgrounds

Rossville – July 4 at Christman Park

Danville Boat Club – July 2

Hoopeston – July 9 at Hoopeston Soccer Fields

Gao Grotto (Danville) – June 25 (Fireworks Over Lake Vermilion)

MACON COUNTY:

Decatur – July 4 at Lake Decatur

DOUGLAS/MOULTRIE COUNTIES:

Arthur – June 25 at Jurgens Park

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:

Champaign – July 4 at State Farm Center (9:15p)

Mahomet – July 1 at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

Fisher – July 3 (Fisher Fairgrounds)

SANGAMON COUNTY:

Springfield: July 3: North Mansion Block (9:30p)

July 4 – Knight’s Action park (9:30p)