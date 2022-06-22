CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are several fireworks displays going on across central Illinois to celebrate the 4th of July. Here are a few of those displays.
VERMILION COUNTY:
Georgetown – July 1 at Georgetown Fairgrounds
Rossville – July 4 at Christman Park
Danville Boat Club – July 2
Hoopeston – July 9 at Hoopeston Soccer Fields
Gao Grotto (Danville) – June 25 (Fireworks Over Lake Vermilion)
MACON COUNTY:
Decatur – July 4 at Lake Decatur
DOUGLAS/MOULTRIE COUNTIES:
Arthur – June 25 at Jurgens Park
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:
Champaign – July 4 at State Farm Center (9:15p)
Mahomet – July 1 at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve
Fisher – July 3 (Fisher Fairgrounds)
SANGAMON COUNTY:
Springfield: July 3: North Mansion Block (9:30p)
July 4 – Knight’s Action park (9:30p)