KENNEY, Ill. (WCIA) – For the past seven years, the Kenney Fire Department has held a blood drive, and people have been rolling up their sleeves to donate blood.

“When we first started, we were hoping we’d get 25,” Fritz Robinson, the department’s senior firefighter, said. “And today, I think we’re pushing 150 to 160, so this little community is very supportive of what we do.”

Kenney is a small town with a little more than 300 people. With close to 150 to 160 people donating blood, that is half of the size of the town’s population.

“Small town, people help small town people, that’s the greatest thing about it,” Kerry Coles, a firefighter at the department, said. “It’s all from the heart. It’s all you know, just to benefit the locals.”

The fire department worked with ImpactLife to make the blood drive happen. They supply blood for hospitals in major parts of Central Illinois including Champaign, Decatur, Springfield, and Peoria.

“When you donate with us, just like they serve local people with their service, we serve local hospitals and save local lives, so it’s just a natural fit when we’re together,” Dani Craft, the organization’s territory manager, said.

Some of Kenney’s own firefighters donated blood.

“I just see it as a way of giving life,” Scott Marsh, a firefighter and fire chaplain, said. “There’s not a much better thing you can do for someone. I know the need is great and to be able to donate blood that could literally save someone’s life is really important and it feels good at the same time.”

Others traveled from across Central Illinois to make a lifesaving donation.

“Given all the other tragic situations I’ve heard about where people are hurting for blood, it’s not that big of an inconvenience to come over and do it,” John Hyde, a volunteer with the Beason Fire Department, said. “Hopefully it’ll help somebody.”

DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker said his son is a volunteer firefighter with the department. He and his wife have been coming to the fire department’s blood drives the last few years to donate blood.

“I think it’s very important for us to do this because we’re always seeing there’s a shortage of blood,” Walker said. “It takes one trauma that we would have responding to as the Kenney Fire [Department] or the sheriff’s department or any other emergency services here in the county and it’s good to know that ImpactLife is something where the blood stays local.”

If you want to donate blood, you can schedule an appointment with ImpactLife donation centers or mobile blood drives online at www.bloodcenter.org, over the phone at 800-747-5401 or through their mobile app.