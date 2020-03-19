Central Illinois’ federal courts to close temporarily

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Federal courthouses in Springfield, Urbana and Rock Island are closed to the public until May 18, following a general order from Chief United States District Judge Sara Darrow.

The federal courthouse in Peoria is the only courthouse in the district that will remain open; court operations in the Rock Island division have been moved to Davenport and are also closed to the public.

The shuttering of the courts means that “all public gatherings”, including citizenship ceremonies, are suspended until at least May 18. Civil and criminal jury trials that were scheduled to begin before May 18 will be rescheduled by the presiding judge to a later date.

Civil hearings will move to tele- or videoconference only; in criminal proceedings, initial appearances and arraignments will also be done via videoconference.

Sentencing hearings and hearings regarding revoked supervised release will be rescheduled to dates later than May 18, according to the order.