SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The week’s weather is off to a great start and Central Illinois farmers are taking full advantage of it.

Champaign County farmer Benjamin Rice said farming season usually doesn’t happen until mid-April. He said the extra sunlight gives him a chance to plant his crops days ahead.

Adding days like today makes him appreciate his job so much more.

“Really every year is different with challenges,” Rice said. “Between the weather, sometimes it’s the supply chain of us trying to get and receive products that we’re using. So, every day is a challenge that keeps it new and exciting. And it’s just fun getting to put in a new crop in the ground and see how the good lord provides.”

Rice also said the sunshine helps by warming the soil above 50 degrees. As far as weeds are concerned, he said tillage tools help to kill them.