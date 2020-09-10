Central Illinois family’s chance meeting with Lou Brock leads to lasting friendship

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re a big baseball fan, chances are, you know the name Lou Brock.

He’s a Hall of Famer who spent the bulk of his major league career as a left fielder for the St. Louis cardinals. He died earlier this week at 81, and his passing hits home for one Central Illinois family .

It’s every little kids’ dream: you’re pro athlete idol becomes your best friend. It came true for one little boy in Villa Grove who now has quite the collection and countless memories to look back on.

Jake Eversole first met Lou Brock in 2009 when he and his family were watching the Cardinals play from the owner’s suite.

The two instantly bonded over baseball.

That turned into an invite to Lou Brock day at Busch Stadium, an invite to Spring Training in 2011, and then tickets for the whole family to every single home game of the 2011 World Series.

When Eversole’s school friends doubted his stories, Brock even made the trip to Villa Grove Elementary to back him up.

“He’s definitely more of a best friend — a role model to look up to,” says Jake Eversole. “Now, it’s just crazy to think of all of those memories for the rest of my life just to tell my kids.”

Eversole is focused on high school basketball now, but says Brock’s words of wisdom have helped shape him into the athlete he is today.

“He took his genuine time with people. He didn’t just sign your autograph and blow you off,” says Jason Eversole, Jake’s dad. “If everybody was like Lou Brock, the world would be a better place.”

Jake Eversole says Lou Brock’s family has asked him to be a special guest at the memorial service.