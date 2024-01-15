SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The 113th Annual Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention was held in Springfield over the weekend, and Central Illinoisans took several top spots in the event’s contests.

The Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant is a big highlight of the event. It took place on Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Morgan County’s Natalie Evans was crowned as the 64th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She succeeds Paige VanDyke, who was named queen last year. As queen, Evans will tour around 30 county fairs and will serve as the official hostess of the Illinois and the DuQuoin state fairs.

“I’m the first state queen from Morgan County. I’m proud to represent Morgan County,” she said. “I was so surprised when they called my number. I thought I did well, but I was honestly surprised.”

Evans hails from Jacksonville and is a former student of Routt Catholic High School. She currently majors in pre-veterinarian at Murray State University and minors in chemistry. Evans hopes to continue and complete her education at the University of Illinois to become a large animal vet.

Over summer break, Evans plans to work at the Department of Agriculture. Evans’ main duty as queen will be showcasing the importance of agriculture and county fairs to Illinois.

“I’m a passionate girl,” said Evans. “I love cows, my family, the Lord. I hope I can follow in Paige’s footsteps and continue to show cattle while I’m queen.”

First runner up went to Tessa Sargeant of Hancock County. Audrey Moran of Clinton County took second runner up. Elaina Kessler of Clay County was named third runner up, and Maci Kingren of Ford County was fourth runner up.

Several other Central Illinois counties were represented among the 16 finalists, including Macon County’s Morgan Binder, Champaign County’s Ella Luna Drone of Fisher Fair, Cass County’s Belle Carlock, Moultrie-Douglas County’s Reggan Smith and Sangamon County’s Brook Stuebs. Hailey Durham of Pana Tri-County also won Best in Stage Presence.

Outside of the pageant, convention officials gave a Friends of Illinois County Fairs award to Senator Tom Bennett of Gibson City.

The Saturday Talent Shows also saw multiple Central Illinois contestants earn spots in the top ranks. In the Senior Division, Lexi Willms of Fairbury Fair in Livingston County got second place with a piano solo. Third place went to Ford County’s Katie Stiedinger and Lucas Clinton for their vocal duet, followed by Julia Hilgeman of Iroquois County in fourth place with a vocal solo.

The winners of the Senior Division were Macy Waters and Avery Wyatt of Calhoun County with their jazz dance duet.

As for the Junior Division, Jaycee Bates of Sangamon County clinched first place for a contemporary dance solo. A dance group from Morgan County earned second place. Dancers included Jayden Batty, Paislee Gear, Maddy Klendworth, Eady Brickey, Hadley Gray, Parker Geer, Aubrey Kunzemen and Malina VanMatter.

This year’s IAAF convention had more than 2,500 in attendance.