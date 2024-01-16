HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — While frigid temperatures are still around, one group in Vermilion County is not letting that stop them from having a good time.

They’re playing organized pickleball games in Hoopeston. People from several areas like Watseka, Danville and Loda meet at McFerrin Park.

David Johnson said he joined the group two years ago for exercise — and a way to meet new people and have fun.

“We got a good group of people that we play with, just a great group,” Johnson said. “We get together at Christmas time and have parties. We just love every one of them that comes out and plays.”

The group plays every weekday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can contact Johnson at (217)-772-1319.