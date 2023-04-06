SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One city in central Illinois was crowned the best place for beer aficionados to live in the state.

The website Move.org found that Springfield was named the best city in Illinois for beer lovers.

The rankings were determined by highest capita of breweries within city limits for municipalities with populations over 100,000. The site found there are six breweries, contact brewers and microbreweries in the capital city, including Engrained Brewing Company, Obed and Isaac’s Microbrewery, Buzz Bomb Brewery, and Anvil & Forge Brewing and Distilling.

Analysts for the site also said Obed and Isaac’s has the most beers of all breweries in Springfield.

The site also found that the average price for a pint of beer in Springfield is $5.00.