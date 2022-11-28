CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — If you are planning to see public Christmas light displays this holiday season, here are some suggestions across Central Illinois.

Aikman Wildlife Adventure – Pathway of Lights – Arcola, each Sat. Nov. 12 – Dec. 17, 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

– Pathway of Lights – Arcola, each Sat. Nov. 12 – Dec. 17, 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. Allerton Park – Holiday Glow – Monticello, Dec. 2 – 23, Dec. 27 – 30, Jan. 6 -7, Jan. 13 – 14, 5-9 p.m.

– Holiday Glow – Monticello, Dec. 2 – 23, Dec. 27 – 30, Jan. 6 -7, Jan. 13 – 14, 5-9 p.m. Chatham Community Park – Light Up the Park – Chatham, Thurs.-Sun., 6-9 p.m.

– Light Up the Park – Chatham, Thurs.-Sun., 6-9 p.m. Effingham Community Park – Wonderland in Lights – Effingham, Nov. 24-Jan. 1, 2023, Sun.-Thurs, 5 – 9 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 5-10 p.m.

– Wonderland in Lights – Effingham, Nov. 24-Jan. 1, 2023, Sun.-Thurs, 5 – 9 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 5-10 p.m. Forest Park – The Festival of Lights – Shelbyville, Nov. 18 – Jan. 1, 2023, Sun-Thurs, 5-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 5-10 p.m.

– The Festival of Lights – Shelbyville, Nov. 18 – Jan. 1, 2023, Sun-Thurs, 5-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 5-10 p.m. Grant Place – Candlestick Lane – Urbana, each evening until Dec. 25

– Candlestick Lane – Urbana, each evening until Dec. 25 Mabery Gelvin Botanical Gardens – Mahomet, Nov. 25-Dec. 31, Fri.-Sat., 4-8 p.m.

– Mahomet, Nov. 25-Dec. 31, Fri.-Sat., 4-8 p.m. Manner’s Park – Christmas in the Park – Taylorville, Dec. 9 – 25, 5-10 p.m.

– Christmas in the Park – Taylorville, Dec. 9 – 25, 5-10 p.m. McFerren Park – Hoopeston, until Jan. 2, dusk to 11 p.m.

– Hoopeston, until Jan. 2, dusk to 11 p.m. Peterson Park – Lightworks – Mattoon, Nov. 18-Dec. 26, dusk