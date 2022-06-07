SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website.

According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January and March of 2022.

Officials said an “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has resulted.

The facilities are listed below:

Arcadia Care Clifton

It’s a 99-bed skilled care facility at 1190 E. 2900 North Road in Clifton. Officials said the facility was fined $25,000 for failing to supervise a resident with known sexual behaviors to ensure protection of sexual abuse of another resident.

Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab

It’s a 213-bed skilled care facility at 302 W. Burwash Ave. in Savoy. Officials said the facility was fined $25,000 for failing to prevent the verbal and physical abuse of a resident.

Gardenview Manor

It’s a 213-bed skilled care facility at 14792 Catlin-Tilton Road in Danville. Officials said the facility was fined $25,000 for failing to recognize an emergent change in a resident’s condition and failing to provide timely medical evaluation, care and intervention.

Heritage Health Mt. Zion

It’s a 71-bed skilled care facility at 1225 Woodland Drive in Mt. Zion Officials said the facility was fined $25,000 for failing to provide emergency medical equipment airway breathing for a patient.

Piatt County Nursing Home

It’s a 100-bed skilled care facility at 1111 N. State St. in Monticello. Officials said the facility was fined $25,000 for failing to provide safe supervision for two residents, resulting in falls for both residents.

