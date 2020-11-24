Central Illinois businesses make Office of Tourism holiday gift guide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The holiday season is here, leaving many wondering where to shop.

The Illinois Office of Tourism just released their holiday gift guide to help. A couple of central Illinois businesses made the cut.

Pease’s Candy in Springfield is a chocolate shop that has been around for five generations. In Monticello, Prairie Fire Glass creates hand-blown ornaments.

The recognition will help the business, but the owner wants locals to keep something in mind. “So particularly over the next couple weeks, when things are tough, shopping online is the way to go, you know. You’re online anyway,” said Prairie Fire Glass Owner Jim Downey.

The Illinois Office of Tourism is hoping the list gives people ideas on how to support small businesses.