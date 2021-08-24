Central Illinois airports to get $7.6 million of COVID-19 relief money

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – U.S Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced a total of $7,659,968 in federal funding to three central Illinois airports.

“This federal funding will help create a safer and more efficient experience for travelers and staff at airports around Central Illinois,” Durbin said. “Investing in our airports is key to Illinois’ economic success, especially as communities recover from the effects of COVID-19.”

Officials said the three entities that will receive funding are Springfield Airport Authority, Metropolitan Airport Authority of Peoria, and Board of Trustees University of Illinois.

According to officials, the funds are given by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. They will provide economic relief for operations, staffing, cleaning, sanitization, and prevention of COVID-19 at airports in Springfield, Savoy, and Peoria.

“Making sure airports in Central Illinois continue to have the support they need during this pandemic is critical to protect local jobs and enhance the traveler experience,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan to assist our state’s transportation systems.”