Central IL volunteers in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WCIA) — Red Cross volunteers from Central Illinois are stationed in Florida awaiting Hurricane Dorian.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm’s center is currently forecast to stay off shore, but even if it doesn’t make landfall, there’s still the chance of life-threatening storm surges.

Cindy Cross, a Central Illinois Red Cross volunteer, arrived in Florida on Friday. She’s currently waiting for a shelter assignment in Jacksonville, and is unsure if she’ll stay in Florida or if she’ll be assigned to a shelter in Georgia instead.

“It’s been up and down, up and down,” she said. “You think you’re going one way, then the next minute, okay, you’re not going in that direction.”

This is Clark’s sixth major deployment with the Red Cross since she began volunteering four years ago.

“It’s basically to help the people in their time of need. You have to have a place to stay and since I’m free and available to help out, it means a lot to me to help a person feel better.”