URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, along with other Black Greek organizations, celebrated Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday and their Founders’ Day by packing fresh produce for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

“Having them come in today is just a huge help for us,” said Merry Mitchell, Volunteer Engagement Coordinator at EIF.

Asia Fuller is the president of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, where members volunteered and helped their community on Monday — something they say is an honor.

“Our organization is built on the pillar of service. One of the pillars of the service is the rent we pay every day,” Fuller said.

“Many families are struggling to eat,” she continued. “We want to make sure that individuals in our community know that they have a resource that they can go to.”

This year, they finished packing 2,000 bags weighing six pounds each. This means 10,000 meals can go to families.

“Being able to help and give back to others is very wholesome to me,” said Nia’mya Madison, President of the Gamma Chapter at the University of Illinois.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated said they will be giving out scholarships for area students soon.