CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Sheriff’s Offices of Champaign and Vermilion Counties are jointly investigating two burglaries that targeted businesses with gaming machines last month.

The two burglaries happened one week apart in Odgen and Potomac. Authorities believe both crimes were committed by the same suspects, and they believe the suspects were solely after the money inside the machines.

The first burglary happened the morning of Aug. 21 at Buckley’s Gaming Cafe in Odgen. Deputies arrived around 4 a.m. to find evidence of forced entry to the business and to a single gaming machine. One week later, at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, they found the same occurrence at Lola’s Bar and Grill in Potomac.

Deputies collected evidence from both businesses, including security camera footage. Still images of the suspects can be viewed below:

Courtesy: the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Courtesy: the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Courtesy: the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Courtesy: the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

The Champaign and Vermilion County Sheriff’s Offices are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects. Anyone who has information that can help deputies is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward should an arrest be made using the information provided.