CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With Central Illinois in the midst of a heat wave, schools and businesses are having to adapt to the temperatures. For some, that means closing early or not opening at all.

Williams Elementary School in Mattoon dismissed students at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and will do the same for the rest of the week. School officials said the “chiller” has been functioning at 70% this week because of the increasing temperatures and humidity. A delay in the replacement part led to the school deciding to send students and staff home for their own safety.

Centennial High School in Champaign is also dealing with chiller issues. Stacey Moore, the Champaign School District’s Chief Communications Officer, said only the middle part of Centennial is being affected. Staff ran the air conditioning overnight, she said, resulting in a comfortable inside temperature throughout the day.

Danville is taking a different approach: they canceled school altogether on Thursday. The district announced on Wednesday that the hottest part of the day is expected to be when students are being transported, so they are allowing students to stay at home.

It’s not just schools that are adjusting to the heat; businesses are too. Salt and Light Ministries in Champaign said they were closed on Wednesday and will be closed again on Thursday. Their Urbana location, however, will remain open.