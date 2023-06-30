CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois is still working to restore power from Thursday’s storms, and officials said some outages could last well into the weekend

The company provided an update on Friday about the work they’ve done already and the work that they still have left to do. The storms left more than a 500-mile-wide stretch of damage across several Midwest states and some places recorded wind speeds of 95 mph. More than 180,000 customers were in the dark.

George Justice, Vice President of Electric Operations, said it’s been more than 15 years since a major weather event caused this much damage that affected this many people.

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, Ameren crews had restored power to more than 75,000 customers, or 40% of those affected. More than 650 poles are reported to be damaged or destroyed.

Justice said that Ameren is coordinating with local and state officials and agencies to restore service. They also deployed all internal resources, including more than 650 linemen, and received assistance from 1,200 outside contractor personnel from ComEd in Chicago and Ameren Missouri. They will continue working until every customer’s power is restored.

But the scope of the damage and number of outages is widespread and outages could last into the weekend.

“Many customers should expect to be without power through Saturday evening. Some customers could have their power restored sooner and other outages could last longer,” the company said. “Ameren expects to begin providing Estimated Safe Restoration Times to individual customers later this afternoon and into the evening.

People are advised to stay away from downed power lines because they may still be energized, and stay away from bushes, shrubs and fallen trees that may be hiding the lines. People can report fallen lines, outages or natural gas odors to 1-800-755-5000.

Real-time outage details can be found on Ameren’s website. Updates and safety tips will also be posted on Ameren’s Facebook and Twitter pages.