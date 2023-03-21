CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA/WMBD) — Several law enforcement agencies in central Illinois reported on Tuesday the total number of DUI arrests they made over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Illinois State Police based in Ashkum and Pontiac were among those who actively patrolled for impaired drivers from March 17 to March 20. The patrols were meant to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day and the first weekend of March Madness.

Officials said that troopers patrolling Kankakee, Iroquois, Ford, Livingston, McLean and DeWitt Counties conducted just short of 200 traffic stops during the weekend. They issued 153 tickets, including 25 for distracted driving and 13 for seatbelt violations. They arrested seven drivers for DUI and arrested 10 for other crimes, including four felonies. A gun was also seized from a convicted felon.

These troopers also conducted a joint detail with the Bloomington Police Department during St. Patrick’s Day evening. Officers arrested seven impaired drivers, one of which was made after a crash caused property damages.

“In keeping with our goal of improving the quality of life, the BPD will continue to use diligent patrol strategies to enhance traffic enforcement, driving conditions, and improve overall road safety in Bloomington,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said. “Unfortunately, DUI offenses and related crashes are a stark reminder of the consequences of drinking and driving. I encourage those who partake to use a designated driver or ride-sharing service for the safety of others and yourself.”

Anyone with information can contact the Bloomington Police Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at (309)-434-2963, or Text to Tip at 847411, or email CIAU@cityblm.org.

Decatur Police also took part in the St. Patrick’s Day weekend campaign, arresting three for DUI.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” said Decatur Police Sergeant Steve Hagemeyer.

Decatur Police likewise worked with state and other local law enforcement agencies, along with highway safety partners, during the campaign. Patrol efforts by all participating agencies were funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.