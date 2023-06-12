CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man and woman were arrested over the weekend after police officials said they went on an interstate pickpocket spree across Iowa and through Central Illinois.

The arrests happened in Champaign, but the Decatur Police Department was the primary investigating agency. Chief Shane Brandel said on Facebook that Decatur was among the towns that the duo visited and victimized.

Brandel said that upon arrest, the suspects indicated they are Romanian citizens; they’ve been identified as Eugen Pribegeanu, 36, and Andreea Agapi, 29. Records from the Macon County Jail indicate they were booked there on charges of aggravated identification theft, burglary and money laundering.

Brandel added that it took a cooperative effort between the Champaign and Decatur Police Departments, along with critical tips from police departments in Iowa, to bring the two to justice.

“I wanted to take the time to tell the community about arrests that our detectives made over the weekend,” Brandel said. “This case is a great example of the use of technology and cooperation between police departments in fulfilling our mission to protect our community.”

Brandel said that in recent weeks, the department received multiple reports of a man, believed to be Pribegeanu, approaching women over the age of 50 at the city’s Walmarts and asking for directions to a hospital. The women later discovered after these interactions that their wallets, or items from their wallets like ID, credit and debit cards, or cash, were missing.

The stolen credit and debit cards were later used to make thousands of dollars’ worth of purchases and withdraw money from the victim’s bank accounts, Brandel said.

He added that the department had little to go on in regard to the identities of the suspects. But the big break in the case happened when two police departments in Iowa contacted his department.

The departments in Carroll, located northwest of Des Moines, and at the University of Iowa informed Decatur Police that they had also taken reports of similar crimes with similar suspect descriptions. One of the Iowa departments had a suspect vehicle description, and both departments along with Decatur utilize the Flock license plate reader system.

Using the Flock system, Brandel said Decatur Police found the vehicle at the Walmart in Jacksonville, where they learned another theft had occurred. When the vehicle was spotted again in Champaign, Decatur Police alerted their counterparts in that city.

Brandel said that Champaign Police located the suspect vehicle at a hotel and began surveillance while his department obtained search warrants for Pribegeanu and Agapi’s hotel rooms. Officers from both Champaign and Decatur Police executed the warrants over the weekend; Pribegeanu and Agapi were arrested and Brandel said officers found evidence tying them to the pickpocket incidents.

“I want to thank the University of Iowa and Carroll, Iowa police departments for their big tip in this case. I also want to thank the Champaign Police Department for their help. We could not have done this alone,” Brandel said. “Without the cooperation between all of these agencies, and the utilization of a fantastic piece of technology, there would surely have been more victims and the suspects may have escaped justice.”

The investigation into this crime spree is ongoing. Anyone who has information about it is asked to call Decatur Police at 217-424-2734.