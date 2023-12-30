URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Health experts are warning people to watch out for an ongoing issue of fake pills and prescriptions.

Doctors at OSF said they’ve heard about counterfeit pills and Ozempic shots. It’s because the look of some pills, like oxycodone, can vary depending on the maker.

“A natural concern for any person is to make sure that the medication is the correct one,” Pharmacy Manager Chris Bennet said. “You can go online to find out what the counterfeit ones look like.”

Bennet said some ways to avoid risk include talking to your doctor and always shopping with a licensed pharmacist.