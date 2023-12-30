CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With Christmas over and the new year almost here, you might be ready to take down those holiday decorations — a dreaded task for some. The manager at Two Men and a Truck in Champaign shared some ways to store everything safely.

One tip: have a box divided into sections for fragile items so nothing bumps together. For holiday lights, wrap them around a cardboard box to keep them from getting tangled or broken.

Manager Travis Blaney said there is something else he uses in place of bubble wrap for items.

“The other great thing about paper is when you when you wrap it up loosely, you still get the air that you were going to get if you were to use bubble wrap. And so it’s actually just safe, and maybe safer, than the bubble wrap.”

He said another key tip is not to overstuff boxes with decorations.