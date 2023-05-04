URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Over 50 people in Central Illinois were defrauded out of millions of dollars by a California business owner, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. That business owner is now facing charges in the Central District of Illinois.

Brett Bartlett, 37 of Fountain Valley, Calif., is charged with wire fraud, mail fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. The charges also extend to his two California-based companies Dynasty Toys, Inc. and 7M E-group Corporation.

Prosecutors said Bartlett, through his companies, bought items from liquidation sales and then resold them online, especially through Amazon. The indictment accused Bartlett of soliciting and accepting money from Central Illinois investors, first to purchase inventory for 7M E-group with promised annual returns of 20% to 40%, and later to purchasing Dynasty Toys preferred stock shares, which Bartlett claimed were expected to double in value.

But prosecutors said Bartlett overstated the success of the companies and the returns they generated for investors, lied about the companies’ assets and failed to disclose their struggles. Prosecutors also said that Bartlett used investors’ funds for his own benefit.

Approximately 1,000 people, including 50 from Central Illinois, are said to have invested over $20 million with Bartlett and his companies. Prosecutors added that in May of 2020, those Central Illinois investors received checks from Bartlett that totaled millions of dollars, but the checks bounced.

Bartlett and his companies are scheduled to appear in federal court in Urbana on June 1 for arraignment. A trial date will also be set at that appearance.

If convicted, Bartlett faces up to 20 years in prison for each fraud change and up to 10 years for money laundering. He also faces up to $6.25 million in personal fines and his companies face up to $27.5 million in fines.

In addition, prosecutors said the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint against Bartlett, his companies and other defendants in California as part of a separate investigation. The SEC is seeking a civil judgement against them.