URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices are falling here in Central Illinois as people begin their Thanksgiving travels.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon in Champaign is $3.24. That’s almost $0.50 less compared to this time last year. At a gas station in Urbana on Tuesday, prices were at $3.26 for a gallon of regular gas.

Monique Fisher, who was getting gas there, said fuel costs would have to be a little lower for her to consider holiday travel.

“Two dollars, two-fifty, that’s what I’m thinking. We haven’t seen those numbers in, like, years,” she said.

AAA suggested other ways to save on fuel, like using a gas app to find the lowest prices or getting a tune-up for your car.