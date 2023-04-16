PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Spring is in the air, and ag equipment is back on the roads.

Farmers are reminding you to slow down and take your time. Driving behind the massive equipment could feel like a never-ending slow ride, but farmers say they want to get out of the way as badly as you want them to.

“Definitely can be scary at times but they’re always very cautious,” said Sydnee Schafer, Piatt County Farm Bureau Manager. “They’ve got all of their hazards on; their safety equipment is always being double-checked. Triple-checked if not, to make sure they’re safe, that they get home at night and you too.”

Schafer said you can expect to share the roads until planting season ends in May.