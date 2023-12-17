URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is seeing a rise in all respiratory illnesses — but one virus is standing out in Central Illinois.

OSF Staff Physician Andrew Zasada said Champaign County isn’t as bad, but health officials in areas like Bloomington and Peoria are seeing a spike in influenza A. He said RSV, COVID and influenza are the three most prominent illnesses right now. Because they are so similar, it’s making it harder for people to know which sickness they have.

Doctors in Urbana said that although they aren’t seeing a rise, people should stay home if they have mild symptoms like a runny nose or cough.

“If you’re feeling like you just have a cold or maybe a mild bronchitis, you might have the flu or you might be one of those fortunate people that is resistant,” Zasada said. “There’s really not much to do if you’re having minimal symptoms. Just stay home and tough it out, use some Tylenol or Motrin and you’ll be fine. If you’re having more severe symptoms or you’re having difficulty breathing, then you should see your doctor or come to the ER.”

He said right now, they’re seeing respiratory illness in kids more than adults, as children typically have weaker immune systems.

“This is an illness that comes by yearly, and chances are, you and I already both had it a number of times and we developed some amount of immunity and resistance against it.”

Currently, OSF has no restrictions at their Champaign location.

“We have nothing right now. We just follow simple, kind of common sense medical guidelines,” Zasada said.

Those guidelines include isolating yourself if you’re sick, washing your hands, wearing a mask, staying at home and resting. Right now, Champaign County is sitting at medium risk. That means people have a higher chance of getting sick.