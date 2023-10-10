CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Millions of birds will be migrating south and flying over Illinois this month, and bird experts said they’ll need some help.

They said birds will be migrating as far as South America and will be using the moon to navigate. Experts are asking people to turn off their lights at night so they don’t confuse it with the moon. University of Illinois Professor Mike Ward said people can also block reflections on large windows using patio furniture or other objects.

Ward also said birds use a lot of energy migrating, so bird feed can be put out for them to eat.

“They need a place to hide from predators, they need to eat, and we need to give them whatever we can,” he said.

Most migrations will go through Illinois until the end of the month. Last Thursday, an estimated 9.8 million birds migrated over Central Illinois.