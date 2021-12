UPDATE (1:55 p.m.): Officials said the lockdown has been lifted. An overheard loudspeaker announcement stated students were to go back inside to go to 7th period. Parents were also seen picking up their children.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign School District officials said Central High School is on lockdown.

Spokesperson Stacey Moore stated the lockdown was because of several fights. “Students and staff are safe and secure,” said Moore.

This is a developing story.