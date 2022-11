CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Central High School Drama department is raising the curtain on their fall production, Matilda.

Opening night is Thursday the 17th. The show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday the 20th.

You can buy tickets with cash at the door, or purchase tickets for the upcoming shows here.

Cost: $13/adult; $7/student; $5/child 10 and under.