CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Central High School football players are now on the verge of being able to play a game at McKinley field. We’ve told you the team practices there and plays home games at Centennial. But two meetings this week could allow them to play one game at McKinley.

It would require amending an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Champaign schools which currently says varsity games will not be played there.

The school voted to unanimously to push things forward.

The board recognized the issues people who live nearby brought up to the city.

“Our jobs are to do what’s best for students and their job is to do what’s best for residents,” said Dr. Gianina Baker. “I completely agree with residents that you have issues with sidewalks, you have issues with parking, that absolutely need to be taken care of at the city council. We’re here to do what’s best for students. Our students came to us and asked us for this.”

The city council will vote Tuesday night on the issue.