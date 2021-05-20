Central Florida boy runs in honor of Officer Chris Oberheim

CENTRAL FLORIDA (WCIA) — Many people honored Champaign Officer Chris Oberheim on Thursday, including a 12-year-old boy from central Florida.

Zechariah runs for fallen first responders through Running 4 Heroes Inc, an organizer founded by the boy. He runs to pay tribute to them as well as raise money for injured first responders.

On Thursday, he said he ran 10 laps around the track at his elementary school in Officer Oberheim’s honor. His run was recorded on video. At the end of the video, he prayed for the comfort and protection of Oberheim’s co-workers, family as well as the entire state of Illinois.