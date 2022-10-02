MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22.

The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening.

Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod placed in his broken femur. He had a few other fractures and a concussion.

The other student checked out of the hospital that evening. He had cuts and bruises, but a concussion has not been ruled out.

Mother Jennifer Oliger Woodard said the boys are now recovering and doing fine. Woodard also appreciates the continued prayers and support from the Central A&M community.